Sharjah National Oil Corporation launches Gas Storage Project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has announced the start-up of its new gas storage project. This follows a small-scale pilot phase using existing infrastructure that has been running since early 2017.

The first gas was introduced to the project on 1st January 2021 following a turbulent year and marking a new era for SNOC. The project was completed on time and on budget and within a year from the EPC contract being awarded in December 2019.

SNOC will enter into a new area of business with the completion of this project and will help balance the gas supply and demand for Sharjah and meet the required supply flexibility for Sharjah’s power sector.

"The completion of this project is an outstanding achievement considering the local and international supply chain challenges we met due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was completed without any operational, safety or environmental incidents," said Hatem Al Mosa, CEO of SNOC.

"The timely launch of this project is a major new business development activity for SNOC.

It will allow us to store excess gas in the winter to satisfy the summer peak demand as well as provide a readily available strategic reserve for energy security allowing us to respond to unexpected operational or market issues."

The project included the installation of high pressure (HP) gas compression units, HP gas pipeline, utilities and support facilities, metering and tie-ins to existing plant and wells. It will be operated in a fully automated mode with world-class technical and safety standards. The new infrastructure is designed to allow future expansion.

Sharjah National Oil Corporation was established in 2010 by an Amiri decree of Sharjah’s Ruler, and is tasked with exploration, production, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of the Emirate’s energy assets. In addition to the new Mahani field, SNOC owns and operates over 50 wells, a gas processing complex and 2 hydrocarbon liquid storage and export terminals. Its Sajaa complex is the hub of gas pipelines connecting the northern Emirates.