Sharjah National Oil Corporation To Host HSE EXPO 2025 On April 16

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 03:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) will host HSE EXPO 2025 on 16th–17th April at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah, bringing together industry leaders, regulators, and experts to advance health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Petroleum Department and President of SNOC, the two-day event is designed to drive collective progress by fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and implementing solutions that benefit individual organisations and the wider industry and society.

As industries grapple with evolving regulations, environmental responsibilities, and workforce safety, the event will serve as a catalyst for companies to move beyond compliance toward a culture of proactive leadership in HSE.

“The failure of HSE practices can come at an enormous cost—not just to individuals, but to businesses, communities, and the environment. Achieving a proper safety cultural shift requires knowledge, education, society’s commitment to continuous improvement and recognition of the importance of collaboration across industries in driving this change,” said Hatem Al Mosa, CEO of SNOC.

The HSE EXPO 2025 will bring together decision-makers, HSE specialists, and sustainability advocates to set the agenda for the future of workplace safety and environmental responsibility.

The event is backed by an esteemed lineup of sponsors and partners—including the Government of Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Health Authority, University Hospital Sharjah, and universities across the UAE.

The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, hands-on training sessions, and live demonstrations covering critical topics such as emergency preparedness, workplace hazard mitigation, and sustainability strategies.

Experts will provide insights into Sharjah’s evolving HSE regulations, ensuring that organisations remain compliant while adopting innovative safety measures.

The Innovation Hub and exhibition will showcase cutting-edge technologies in risk management, occupational health, and environmental safety, allowing attendees to explore practical solutions that can be implemented within their organisations.

