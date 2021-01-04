UrduPoint.com
Sharjah National Oil Corporation To Start Gas Production From 'Mahani 1' Field

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Sharjah National Oil Corporation to start gas production from 'Mahani 1' field

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and its partner Italian energy giant Eni, have announced the commencement of production at the Mahani-1 gas well.

Production would start at the Mahani-1 gas well in the Mahani field in Area-B in Sharjah.

The gas production is starting within one year of the gas discovery in the field, which is the first new land discovery in Sharjah in 37 years.

SNOC and its Italian partner Eni last year announced the discovery of ‘Mahani’, an onshore gas field with a capacity of 50 million standard cubic feet per day.

