Sharjah National Oil Pledges AED 1 Million For Students At American University Of Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) have signed a partnership agreement to set up a fund of AED 1 million to cover tuition fees and other incidental expenses of talented students enrolled at American University of Sharjah who are facing financial challenges.

The agreement was announced at the recent American University of Sharjah Corporate Appreciation Gala.

This contribution towards the establishment of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation Endowed Scholarship Fund will support the university’s mission to prepare its graduates to be engaged and effective members of society, who display mastery in their areas of specialisation, communicate clearly, think critically and solve problems creatively. In keeping with the mission of SNOC to promote education and support academia, this fund will be open to students with financial need, regardless of their nationalities or majors of study.

Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of American University of Sharjah, thanked Hatem Al Mosa, CEO of SNOC, for his continuous support of the educational mission of the university, and for this generous contribution.

"The university has a long relationship with SNOC, where students and alumni have benefitted from job and internship opportunities. This generous gift will provide qualified students with an AUS education and will help shape, guide and prepare future leaders in the region, as AUS remains committed to playing a critical role in advancing the UAE’s economic diversification and capacity building," said Mumm.

Al Mosa expressed his commitment to supporting education, noting, "This contribution is meant to make sure that economic hardship does not become a deterrent to talented students to complete their education at AUS. Investing in people is among SNOC’s top priorities. This Endowed Scholarship Fund is fully aligned with SNOC’s top value: People."

Every year, two out of three American University of Sharjah students receive some form of grant or scholarship, that helps cover the cost of their education. These are awarded based on academic merit or financial need.

