Sharjah, Neuchâtel Explore Collaboration In Manufacturing, Innovation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Consulate General of the UAE in Geneva co-hosted a high-profile business roundtable at The Chedi Al Bait Hotel, Sharjah to strengthen bilateral economic ties and expand investment opportunities in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

The meeting brought together government officials, representatives of business councils, as well as investors and industry leaders from Sharjah and Neuchâtel.

Serving as a platform to showcase Sharjah’s strategic position on the global investment map, the roundtable also underscored the UAE’s proactive diplomacy in cultivating strong economic partnerships with Switzerland, reinforcing mutual growth and cooperation especially in manufacturing and technology.

Jasim Al Abdouli, Consul General of the UAE in Geneva, discussed the strong diplomatic and economic bonds between the UAE and Switzerland as well as the shared vision for sustainable growth and cross-border innovation.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, underscored the connections between the emirate and Switzerland and Sharjah’s strategic advantages as a gateway to regional and global markets.

Highlighting the potential for economic collaboration between Sharjah and Neuchâtel, Matthieu Aubert, Director, Neuchâtel Service of the Economy (NECO), Switzerland; and Marwan Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion & Support for Invest in Sharjah; presented the investment opportunities in their respective regions.

Sharjah’s economic partnership with Switzerland continues to gain momentum, underscored by a growing presence of Swiss enterprises in the emirate. Currently, there are around 250 Swiss companies operating within Sharjah’s mainland and seven Free Zones, leveraging the strategic advantages of tax exemptions and streamlined logistics. Bilateral trade between Sharjah and Switzerland reached around AED 84 million in the past year, reflecting strengthened ties in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, technology, and sustainable energy.

