Sharjah, Neuchâtel Explore Collaboration In Manufacturing, Innovation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Consulate General of the UAE in Geneva co-hosted a high-profile business roundtable at The Chedi Al Bait Hotel, Sharjah to strengthen bilateral economic ties and expand investment opportunities in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.
The meeting brought together government officials, representatives of business councils, as well as investors and industry leaders from Sharjah and Neuchâtel.
Serving as a platform to showcase Sharjah’s strategic position on the global investment map, the roundtable also underscored the UAE’s proactive diplomacy in cultivating strong economic partnerships with Switzerland, reinforcing mutual growth and cooperation especially in manufacturing and technology.
Jasim Al Abdouli, Consul General of the UAE in Geneva, discussed the strong diplomatic and economic bonds between the UAE and Switzerland as well as the shared vision for sustainable growth and cross-border innovation.
Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, underscored the connections between the emirate and Switzerland and Sharjah’s strategic advantages as a gateway to regional and global markets.
Highlighting the potential for economic collaboration between Sharjah and Neuchâtel, Matthieu Aubert, Director, Neuchâtel Service of the Economy (NECO), Switzerland; and Marwan Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion & Support for Invest in Sharjah; presented the investment opportunities in their respective regions.
Sharjah’s economic partnership with Switzerland continues to gain momentum, underscored by a growing presence of Swiss enterprises in the emirate. Currently, there are around 250 Swiss companies operating within Sharjah’s mainland and seven Free Zones, leveraging the strategic advantages of tax exemptions and streamlined logistics. Bilateral trade between Sharjah and Switzerland reached around AED 84 million in the past year, reflecting strengthened ties in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, technology, and sustainable energy.
Recent Stories
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation6 minutes ago
-
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme6 minutes ago
-
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating World No2 Swiatek6 minutes ago
-
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan21 minutes ago
-
IDEX 2025: AAE demonstrates leadership in advanced military seat manufacturing36 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region36 minutes ago
-
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China51 minutes ago
-
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat for UAE’s film ent ..51 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with €4 million in pri ..1 hour ago
-
Custodian of Two Holy Mosques approves Saudi Riyal Symbol1 hour ago
-
UAE launches digital platform for essential commodity price monitoring2 hours ago
-
500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle East & Africa Region2 hours ago