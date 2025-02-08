Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that Sharjah will host the Sharjah NYU Executive Programme, the only programme of its kind to be held outside the USA. The programme will take place at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) from April 14 to 17, in collaboration with SBA, American University of Sharjah (AUS), and New York University (NYU), under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA.

Targeting executives and CEOs in the publishing sector, the programme is designed to enhance their capabilities by equipping them with essential skills to develop comprehensive international publishing strategies and explore AI applications in marketing, contracts, data analysis, and design. Additionally, it provides insights into advanced content development and sales strategies, aligning with SBA’s commitment to advancing the global publishing industry through quality initiatives.

This announcement was made during SBA’s participation in the New Delhi International Book Fair (NDWBF) 2025, held from February 1 to 9, 2025, at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, India.

SBA’s participation in the NDWBF reflects Sharjah’s dedication to fostering cross-cultural exchange and strengthening the presence of Emirati and Arabic literature on the global stage. At its pavilion, SBA showcased works by Emirati authors, highlighting Sharjah’s and the UAE’s thriving creative industry. The authority also reaffirmed its support for authors, translators, and distributors through key initiatives such as the Publishers Conference, Booksellers Conference, and the Sharjah International Book Fair Translation Grant.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “SBA’s participation in the NDIBF translate the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to position Sharjah as a global knowledge hub, and enhance cultural dialogue with multiple nations. Through our meetings with publishers, authors and industry members in India, we are expanding the horizons of bilateral cooperation in publishing, translation and distribution, while fostering the presence of Arabic literature globally, and creating new opportunities for Emirati publishers to venture into promising markets.

”

Al Ameri added: “Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, the authority continues to play its pivotal role in the enhancement of cultural communication and the development of the publishing sector, harnessing its extensive expertise in forging meaningful partnerships with publishers worldwide. The NDIBF is a key platform to strengthen our close relations with the Indian publishing industry. We are keen on exploring avenues to support Indian publishers and enabling them to reach Arab readers, because we firmly believe that knowledge is a shared force that transcends borders, and books are the most important tool for fostering understanding and bringing cultures closer.”

On hosting the Sharjah NYU Executive Programme, Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA, remarked that the Authority prioritises helping publishers with the needed professional and hand-on skillsets, as a foundation for advancing the publishing industry. He noted that publishing in the AI era requires new skills that completely differ from traditional skills, which highlights the ultimate importance and role of professional development programmes in constant progress.

Al Hassani added that the selection of Sharjah as the first city to host this international programme outside the USA, in collaboration with the NYU, reflects the international confidence in Sharjah as a global cultural hub and a premiere publishing destination. He said that the step strengthens Sharjah’s leading role in supporting the publishing industry worldwide, and shines light on SBA’s dedication to empowering publishers with knowledge through an array of programmes and conferences that bring together renowned experts.