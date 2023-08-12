Sharjah Old Cars Club approves launch of specialised annual festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2023) In order to achieve its vision to be one of the most important and leading specialised clubs in the region, the board of Directors of the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) held its second periodic meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zawd, Chairman of the Board.

This came in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Butti bin Obaid Al Hajri, Vice-Chairman of the Board, and members of the Board of Directors, Saeed Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Dr. Faisal Juma Al Hosani, Saud Ali Al Matroushi, Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Badr Mohammed Saab Al Ali, and Saeed Mohammed bin Ashour, Executive Director of the club.

The meeting discussed the objectives of the strategic plan and a number of development projects for the club, including developing the technical workshop, accelerating maintenance operations, enhancing investment opportunities, and reviewing what has been achieved during the last period.

The Board approved the agenda for upcoming local events, including participation in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, and the Auto Moto Show.

The Board also endorsed the launch of an annual specialised festival for old cars, whose activities will be held at the beginning of January 2024, and it is considered an annual platform through which all amateurs and interested people gather.