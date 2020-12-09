Sharjah, Ottawa explore collaboration in science, culture

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, and Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, held a virtual meeting recently to explore collaboration in vital sectors of culture, economy, science and technology.

Against a backdrop discussions highlighting the digital transformation and economic diversification journey of Sharjah, Sheikh Fahim shared with the Canadian diplomat the innovative strategy implemented by the emirate to host Sharjah International Book Fair 2020 – the first successful on ground exhibition in the world since the onset COVID-19, which combined a hybrid online–offline programme.

They also explored ways to expand cooperation to enable private institutions, entrepreneurs and investors to benefit from the incentives and services provided by Sharjah and the Canadian capital in education, information technology, and other fields that support a knowledge economy.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: "What the world has gone through this year, and continues to, has highlighted our global interconnectedness, resurfacing the importance of cooperation to form a consensus on vital future plans that will enable inclusive social gains and lay sustainable foundations for development and progress for all.

"

Sheikh Fahim stressed the history of partnership between Sharjah and Canadian cities in various fields, pointing out that the emirate is home to a large number of Canadian companies operating in vital sectors of healthcare, technology and the environment.

Jean-Philippe Linteau lauded Sharjah’s efforts in promoting knowledge and culture both regionally and internationally through a vibrant development project that focuses strongly on the social dimension in all economic and community activities, as well as on building cultural relationships with cities around the world.

The Department of Government Relations in Sharjah was established in 2014, following the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the emirate and its international partners a platform for cooperation and diplomacy. As the centre of culture, education, and innovation in the UAE, the emirate's international reach spans the globe. The department supports this outreach through representing Sharjah abroad, welcoming international delegations, and partnering with strategic cities that share the emirate's core values.