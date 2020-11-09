Sharjah, Paris discuss cultural opportunities at SIBF 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, and Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of France to the UAE have discussed developing joint cultural programmes to facilitate the opening of new horizons of dialogue and communication between Emirati publishers and their French counterparts, and expand collaborative efforts and joint initiatives.

The discussions were held on sidelines of the French Ambassador's visit on Monday to the 39th Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF.

Accompanied by Ahmed Al Ameri on the tour, Chatel met with participating French publishers, as well as the representatives of local, Arab and international publishing houses.

They discussed the key role SIBF plays this year in offering an impetus to the global publishing industry, in light of the challenging circumstances publishing businesses and creative industries alike are facing in both Arab and international markets, in the wake of Covid-19.

Al Ameri talked about the annual exhibitions, events and cultural initiatives organised by SBA, including SIBF and the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, and Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, SPCFZ, explaining to him the plethora of facilities and competitive advantages businesses can avail in the world’s first free zone dedicated to the publishing, printing and allied businesses.