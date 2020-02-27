Sharjah, Paris explore cultural cooperation opportunities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Department of Government Relations, DGR, in Sharjah has explored cultural cooperation opportunities and strengthening bilateral relations between the Emirate and the French capital, Paris, during a meeting with a delegation from Alliance Française recently.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, along with Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, received the French delegation headed by Mohamed Beldjoudi, Director and General Delegate middle East at Alliance Française.

The meeting touched upon opportunities for exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two cities.

The delegations explored the possibility of establishing a branch of the Alliance Française in Sharjah to provide opportunities for cultural exchange and shining light on the rich French culture and art scene, in addition to French language learning which can serve as a bridge between the two nations.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi stressed on DGR’s mission to build communication channels and cooperation with cities around the world, in coordination with governmental and semi-governmental entities in Sharjah. He pointed out that the discussion with Alliance Française is in pursuance of the department’s goals aligned with the cultural project of Sharjah.

The Department of Government Relations was established in 2014 to provide the Emirate and its international partners a platform for cooperation and diplomacy. As the centre of culture, education, and innovation in the UAE, the emirate's international reach spans the globe. The department supports this outreach through representing Sharjah abroad, welcoming international delegations, and partnering with strategic cities that share Sharjah's core values.