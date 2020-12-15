Sharjah Police arrests gang, thwarts sale of 1 million narcotic tablets worth AED15 million

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) In an operation called "Lightning Force", the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Sharjah Police (SP) arrested a gang of nine persons, who attempted to sell more than a million "Zinex" tablets, worth more than AED15 million, in the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of SP, revealed that they had received information that the gang had brought in large quantities of narcotic pills to distribute them to a group of promoters in less than 24 hours.

After the police confirmed the information, a security team was formed to follow-up on the case. With thorough research, investigation and gathering of information in less than 12 hours, the team was able to identify the members of the gang and track their movements.

The police worked in coordination with various anti-drug entities in the UAE, setting up a trap, which led to the arrest all the gang members and seizure of the contraband.

After interrogation, the gang confessed that they had planned to sell the pills and narcotic drugs and storing them in the various Emirates. They were referred to the Public Prosecution in Sharjah.

Lt. Col. Al Asam praised the cooperation and coordination between the entities of the police in the UAE, lauding their readiness to deal with the various methods of drug smuggling, their ability to detect them in record time, and the professionalism of the personnel.

He stressed that the police will spare no effort to enhance the security of citizens, residents and visitors in the country.