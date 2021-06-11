Sharjah Police briefs Dubai Police Force on 'Safe Neighborhood' initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Police General Command has exchanged experiences and enhanced joint cooperation with the Dubai Police Force (DPF) via a remote meeting, aiming to promoting the application of the best practices in the security field.

The Sharjah Police General Command briefed its counterpart in Dubai on the "Safe Neighborhood" initiative, reviewing the ambitious outcomes it achieved in accordance with the best practices applied in the security field.

The meeting was held remotely between the General Department of Police Operations in Sharjah Police and the Future Foresight Center, the Police Stations Council, and the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al-Ajeel, Deputy Director-General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police, Brigadier Dr. Abdullah bin Sultan, Director of the Center for Future Foresight and Decision Support, as well as a number of officers in both commands.

At the beginning of the meeting, Brigadier General Al Serkal praised the remarkable efforts made by the Dubai Police in enhancing security and safety, lauding the joint cooperation, the level of general coordination, and the complementary roles in achieving high-quality results that serve the strategic, coherent and strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior.

In turn, Brigadier General Dr. Abdullah bin Sultan commended the efforts of the Sharjah Police in enhancing the security field and the constructive strategic cooperation.

Commenting on this, Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al-Ajeel has highlighted the importance of such meetings, which contribute to promote the development of work methods and procedures.

Concluding the meeting, Brigadier General Al Serkal wished more progress and prosperity for all in different areas, praising the outcomes of the meeting, contributing in achieving the common goals.