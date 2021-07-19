UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Police Calls On Beachgoers To Be Careful While Visiting Beaches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) The General Command of Sharjah Police called on community members to take precautions and caution while visiting sea beaches, which are witnessing a great turnout on the Eid Al-Adha holiday, through enjoying various multiple recreational opportunities.

The General Command of Sharjah Police noted the importance of adhering to precautions, such as physical distancing, highlighting the importance of following the instructions shown on the guide boards along the beaches. The police also urged the parents to pay more attention to their children while going to the beaches, encouraging the beachgoers to adhere to the areas designated for swimming to avoid incidents.

Parents also have been warned against leaving their children alone in parked cars. The Sharjah Police stressed the danger of leaving children inside locked and hot cars, which may expose them to suffocation, emphasising that such incidents resulted from families neglecting their role of strict monitoring of the children.

The Sharjah Police General Command calls on the community individuals to cooperate with the police by reporting any emergency incident such as drowning, water accidents or any negative behaviour by calling 999 for emergency reports, or 901 for non-emergency cases and inquiring about Sharjah Police services, or via Haris service available in Sharjah Police application.

