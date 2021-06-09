Sharjah Police, Chamber of Commerce & Industry explore solutions to negative phenomena in real estate sector

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 8th June 2021 (WAM) - The Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector business Group of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) organised, in collaboration with Sharjah Police General Command, a coordination meeting with representatives of the concerned government bodies and departments in the emirate and real estate owners to discuss challenges and negative phenomena and their impact on the community security, develop future visions and launch joint programs to curb them, consolidate fruitful cooperation in various joint security fields, and support efforts being made to achieve security across the emirate.

In addition to discussing the most prominent security challenges in some residential and industrial areas in the Emirate of Sharjah, the meeting included a brainstorming session that came up with a number of recommendations to curb such challenges. This includes the importance of permanent coordination between Sharjah Police and partners to define their roles and responsibilities, the need to reorganize real estate, whether commercial or residential, monitoring of violations, fostering the role of qualified real estate offices in the management of the real estate, and updating databases of apartment and housing owners.

Commending the painstaking efforts of Sharjah Police to ensure security stability as an essential element and a catalyst for economic prosperity and sustainable development, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber, underlined the SCCI's keenness, in cooperation with the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group, to provide all the necessary support to the initiatives that can help come up with radical solutions to all security challenges, as well as to provide assistance to real estate owners, whether through implementation or providing care and financial support, to ensure their interaction with any decisions or recommendations.

This comes as part of the SCCI's keenness to enhance the values of social responsibility and strengthen the partnership among all community sectors to carry out initiatives that help enhance the security and safety of residents in the emirate and achieve the goals of the comprehensive development process and the requirements of the national agenda represented in the percentage of the feeling of safety index.

For his part, Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al-Ajeel, Deputy Director-General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police, praised the productive cooperation between the Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Chamber to promote the security and economic work system in the Emirate of Sharjah, thanking the permanent cooperation of all governmental and private institutions for their efforts and cooperation with the Sharjah Police to reinforce the indicators of outstanding performance, which reflected in the high ranking achieved by the Emirate of Sharjah on the feeling of safety index, reaching 92.2%.

