Sharjah Police Chief Opens Modern Prison Libraries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 09:47 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has inaugurated four modern libraries at the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre, in partnership with Knowledge Without Borders. This initiative aims to promote reading and knowledge among inmates, fostering intellectual and educational growth within a rehabilitative environment.
The inauguration was attended by several distinguished figures, including Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and Member of the Sharjah Media Council, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, and Senior officials and police representatives.
During his tour, Major General bin Amer explored the newly established libraries, which feature diverse literary collections and best-selling books tailored to inmates' interests. He also inspected the dedicated women’s section and visited Dar Al Aman Nursery.
He emphasised that this initiative reflects Sharjah Police and Knowledge Without Borders’ dedication to fostering a culture of reading and enhancing rehabilitation efforts through education, skills development, and psychological support.
Major General bin Amer commended the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre for implementing extensive rehabilitation programmes that focus on intellectual enrichment, skill-building, and future opportunities for inmates. He noted that these libraries contribute to the UAE’s broader vision of empowering individuals, protecting their rights, and facilitating their reintegration into society.
Colonel Abdullah Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre, explained that the library design was based on specialised research to create a welcoming and engaging reading space, different from traditional library models. This innovative approach encourages inmates to embrace reading, helping to refine their skills and expand their knowledge.
