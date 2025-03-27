Open Menu

Sharjah Police Chief Opens Modern Prison Libraries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 09:47 PM

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has inaugurated four modern libraries at the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre, in partnership with Knowledge Without Borders. This initiative aims to promote reading and knowledge among inmates, fostering intellectual and educational growth within a rehabilitative environment.

The inauguration was attended by several distinguished figures, including Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and Member of the Sharjah Media Council, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, and Senior officials and police representatives.

During his tour, Major General bin Amer explored the newly established libraries, which feature diverse literary collections and best-selling books tailored to inmates' interests. He also inspected the dedicated women’s section and visited Dar Al Aman Nursery.

He emphasised that this initiative reflects Sharjah Police and Knowledge Without Borders’ dedication to fostering a culture of reading and enhancing rehabilitation efforts through education, skills development, and psychological support.

Major General bin Amer commended the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre for implementing extensive rehabilitation programmes that focus on intellectual enrichment, skill-building, and future opportunities for inmates. He noted that these libraries contribute to the UAE’s broader vision of empowering individuals, protecting their rights, and facilitating their reintegration into society.

Colonel Abdullah Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre, explained that the library design was based on specialised research to create a welcoming and engaging reading space, different from traditional library models. This innovative approach encourages inmates to embrace reading, helping to refine their skills and expand their knowledge.

Related Topics

Police Education UAE Sharjah Rashid Reading March Women Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

2 minutes ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

3 minutes ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

3 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

4 minutes ago
DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

4 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

5 minutes ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

5 minutes ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Educa ..

Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Education, Social Sector Committee ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East