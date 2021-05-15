Sharjah Police confirms efficiency of its plan during Eid al-Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) Sharjah Police confirmed the success of its comprehensive security plan implemented during Eid al-Fitr throughout Sharjah cities.

The success of their plan reflected the efficient strategic planning developed by the police headquarters and strategic partners, whereas Sharjah Police intensified their security presence and patrols in various regions and neighbourhoods in Sharjah.

Moreover, Sharjah Police secured the emirate’s internal and external roads, and the Eastern and Central regions, to ensure traffic flow, which contributed to achieving the objectives in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to enhance security and safety.

Colonel Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Department at Sharjah Police, highlighted the efforts exerted by different teams to secure mosques, shopping malls, and parks, leading to extending security and safety and enhancing the quality of life.

He revealed that their operations room and call centre received 21,219 phone calls, at the emirate’s level, from 11th to 14th May. All calls, reports and inquiries were dealt with after being evaluated by the first respondent to ensure an immediate dispatch to the reporting scene in coordination with the police departments.

Lt. Col. Omar Bu Ghanim, Deputy Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, confirmed that drivers’ awareness and compliance with road safety measures helped in the success of the plan. No deaths have been reported during Eid al-Fitr, despite the heavy traffic, Bu Ghanim added.