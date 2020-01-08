UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Police Deploy ‘Vehicle Of Hope’ In Correctional Institutes

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:15 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The Sharjah Police, represented by the Punitive and Correctional Establishment, deployed the "Vehicle of Hope," in collaboration with the "Friends of Patients in Sharjah," to help transport elderly inmates and People of Determination to hospitals and treatment centres.

Brigadier Ahmed Shuhail, Director-General the Punitive and Correctional Establishment, attended the launch of the vehicle, which has special features and aims to provide the best services.

Shuhail noted that this new service reflects the leadership's vision to provide the best services to all local people while meeting the strategic targets of the ministry related to encouraging innovation and improving customer service.

He then thanked the Friends of Patients in Sharjah and other strategic partners who helped launch the service.

