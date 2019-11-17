UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Police Earn Over AED13.49 Million From Public Auction Of 50 Number Plates

Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from public auction of 50 number plates

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Police Headquarters earned AED13,495,000 from a public auction of distinctive car number plates, held in cooperation with Emirates Auction, where Plate 9 of category 3 topped the auction, sold for AED3,610,000, followed by plate 16, which brought in AED1,200,00.

The auction was held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre on Saturday.

Some 50 plates with two, three, and four digits were offered at the auction, in which plate number 88 came in third, selling for AED1,030,000, followed by 25, which sold for AED1,020,000, plate 343 for AED190,000, and plate 108 for AED170,000.

The event was held in the presence of General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police; Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, and officials from both sides.

Al Naour congratulated the winners, expressing the keenness of the Sharjah Police to continue to organise such events, aimed at bolstering the development process in the emirate of Sharjah and advancing community police services to the highest levels, and according to the best international practices.

Al Naour underlined that these efforts would serve the interest of the community, in line with the vision of the wise leadership, and noted that the auction was in response to the wishes of a large number of citizens and residents inside and outside the emirate.

"Principles of transparency and equal opportunities are our goals at the Sharjah Police, and we are instilling these principles in all of our duties and services," he added.

