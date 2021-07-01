Sharjah Police foil 215kg drug smuggling operation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) In a qualitative operation dubbed "Poisoned Rope", the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Sharjah Police has seized over 215 kilogrammes (kg) of narcotics and psychoactive drugs including crystal meth, heroin and opium, at one of the seaports in the emirate on a marine vessel coming from abroad.

Sharjah Police also announced the launch of two proactive and innovative pilot projects to strengthen the anti-drug system in Sharjah and the UAE titled "Drug Fingerprint" and the "Smart Rehabilitation Clock".

The announcement was made during a press conference on Thursday, at the Sharjah Police Officer’s Club, in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Sarkal, Director-General of Police Operations, and Brigadier General Aref bin Hudaib, Director of Media and Public Relations.

Colonel Engineer Adel Al Mazmi, Acting Head of the Criminal Laboratory Department; Lt. Colonel Majid Al-Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department; Lt. Colonel Amer Al Harmoudi, Director of the Special Rehabilitation Centre of Sharjah Police, several specialist officers, and representatives of local and foreign newspapers and media in the country, were also present at the press conference.

Major General Al Shamsi thanked H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his support to the Sharjah Police, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his follow-up of the development and advancement in the various areas of police work. He also extended his thanks to H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for his directives in advancing institutional excellence in the Ministry of Interior.

He thanked Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, and Chairman of the Federal Drug Control Council, for the efforts made by the Council in combatting drugs and protecting the nation's youth and children.

Major General Al Shamsi stressed that the media is a major partner in supporting the police’s efforts in combatting drugs, raising awareness of their risks, and facing their various challenges, calling for solidarity in the face of this scourge.

Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal said that the pilot "Drug Fingerprint" and the "Smart Rehabilitation Clock" initiatives that were announced today, coincided with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on 26th June every year, and are proactive solutions to confront the challenges posed by drugs.

As for the "Poisonous Rope" operation, Lt. Col. Majid Al-Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police said that the narcotics department was tipped off about a large number of illicit substances being smuggled into the UAE through its territorial waters within the jurisdiction of Sharjah.

As a result of the tip-off, several teams of specialists were formed to seize the drugs, in collaboration with the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA) and the Federal General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

He added that a gang of six Asians was arrested along with the smuggled substances consisting of more than 182 boxes of various sizes containing 209kg of crystal and 6.7kg of heroin and opium, with a market value of about AED35 million.

Al-Asam pointed out that on being confronted the six defendants confessed to bringing narcotics into the country for storage and distribution. Accordingly, the defendants and the seized items were referred to the competent authority for necessary legal action.

He stressed that the readiness, professionalism and competence of the members of the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Sharjah Police and the inspection specialist teams, enabled them to confront, with all force and firmness such acts, and abort any attempts of drug dealers and promoters. He called on the members of the community to report any suspicious act or case by dialling 8004654, or via e-mail to: dea@shjpolice.gov.