UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Police Forms A 'Visual Inference Team'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Police forms a &#039;Visual Inference Team&#039;

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The General Command of Sharjah Police, represented by the Kalba Comprehensive Police Station, formed the "Visual Inference Team", as a proactive step to reduce the customer's journey in all minor criminal reports received to the centre by facilitating the collection of inferences in criminal reports.

Major General Saif Al Zari, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed the importance of forming work teams in the implementation and completion of tasks professionally and smoothly, explaining the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to complete all its operations to the fullest extent to achieve customer satisfaction, especially in light of the current time and what the world is witnessing because of the pandemic.

Major General Al Shamsi praised the tangible efforts of the members of the visual inference team to perform their duties to the fullest, and in a way that reflects the leadership’s keenness to provide the best services to customers with ease, to enhance the quality of life, and to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior represented in enhancing security and safety.

Major Fahd Al Lughai, Head of the Visual Inference Team at Sharjah Police, stated that the work of the team includes taking statements of all parties in minor criminal reports by implementing some procedures.

He explained that the process of completing simple reports goes through several specific steps that are easy and streamlined, and allows those submitting communications to provide information through the available electronic programme.

Related Topics

World Police Police Station Sharjah Criminals All Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

2 minutes ago
 France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French c ..

France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ..

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh arrested

28 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activ ..

Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activities for second time

29 minutes ago
 Russian military aircraft crashes during test flig ..

Russian military aircraft crashes during test flight

29 minutes ago
 Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.