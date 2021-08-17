Sharjah Police Forms A 'Visual Inference Team'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The General Command of Sharjah Police, represented by the Kalba Comprehensive Police Station, formed the "Visual Inference Team", as a proactive step to reduce the customer's journey in all minor criminal reports received to the centre by facilitating the collection of inferences in criminal reports.

Major General Saif Al Zari, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed the importance of forming work teams in the implementation and completion of tasks professionally and smoothly, explaining the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to complete all its operations to the fullest extent to achieve customer satisfaction, especially in light of the current time and what the world is witnessing because of the pandemic.

Major General Al Shamsi praised the tangible efforts of the members of the visual inference team to perform their duties to the fullest, and in a way that reflects the leadership’s keenness to provide the best services to customers with ease, to enhance the quality of life, and to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior represented in enhancing security and safety.

Major Fahd Al Lughai, Head of the Visual Inference Team at Sharjah Police, stated that the work of the team includes taking statements of all parties in minor criminal reports by implementing some procedures.

He explained that the process of completing simple reports goes through several specific steps that are easy and streamlined, and allows those submitting communications to provide information through the available electronic programme.