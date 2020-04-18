Sharjah Police launch hotline, package of services for health sector staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) In appreciation of the efforts by the first-line defence workers from the medical and health cadres, and their sacrifices to protect society and maintain the health and safety of its members, the Sharjah Police General Command represented by the Customer Happiness Centre launched a package of services directed at the medical staff and employees working in the health field in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Lt. Col. Khalid Muhammad Al Kay, Director of the Traffic Services Centre, said that the Sharjah Police were keen to upgrade the services provided to the public, in line with the government's approach for the happiness of the customers, and to provide them with the best services.

Al Kay added that the service package for the medical staff is to launch a hotline in cooperation with the Sharjah Medical District to complete all traffic transactions, provided by the Ministry of Interior, on its website, UAEMOI, by contacting the centre’s employees via the hotline, which has been allocated to them or via e-mail. This is in addition to the WhatsApp service, which was provided to the Sharjah Medical District in advance, where the customer service centres complete their transactions immediately without the need to review the service centres and deliver it to their workplaces.