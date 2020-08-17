UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Police Launch Mobile Services To Check And Register Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah Police launch mobile services to check and register vehicles

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Stemming from its keenness to provide their services efficiently, Sharjah Police General Headquarters represented by the Department of Licencing of Drivers and Vehicles has launched an initiative "Traffic and licencing services" in collaboration with a number of strategic partners.

The initiative aimed at ensuring drivers’ safety on roads through a mobile services centre equipped with the latest devices for testing and registering vehicles.

Lt. Col. Khaled Al Kai, Director of the Department of Licencing of Drivers and Vehicles, said the initiative was launched on 14th August in cooperation with the Sharjah Driving Institute, TASJEEL centre and one of the optics centres to provide more than 32 instant services for those who can’t physically visit services centres.

The mobile service was launched in front of the Sharjah Police centre - Al Suyoh, and will tour Sharjah’s regions on occasional periods of time, he said, adding that Sharjah Police’s social media accounts will post the announcement of the new destination.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Social Media Sharjah Visit Vehicles Traffic August Post From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

1 hour ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

1 hour ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

1 hour ago

MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.