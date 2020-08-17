Sharjah Police launch mobile services to check and register vehicles

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Stemming from its keenness to provide their services efficiently, Sharjah Police General Headquarters represented by the Department of Licencing of Drivers and Vehicles has launched an initiative "Traffic and licencing services" in collaboration with a number of strategic partners.

The initiative aimed at ensuring drivers’ safety on roads through a mobile services centre equipped with the latest devices for testing and registering vehicles.

Lt. Col. Khaled Al Kai, Director of the Department of Licencing of Drivers and Vehicles, said the initiative was launched on 14th August in cooperation with the Sharjah Driving Institute, TASJEEL centre and one of the optics centres to provide more than 32 instant services for those who can’t physically visit services centres.

The mobile service was launched in front of the Sharjah Police centre - Al Suyoh, and will tour Sharjah’s regions on occasional periods of time, he said, adding that Sharjah Police’s social media accounts will post the announcement of the new destination.