Sharjah Police Launches 'stay In Your Lane' Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Police launches &#039;stay in your lane&#039; campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) The Sharjah Police launched a traffic campaign, "stay in your lane" in May to curb road lane violations.

Captain Saud Al Shaybah, Director of the Awareness and Information Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department, emphasised that the Sharjah Police's eagerness to continue launching its awareness campaigns to improve traffic culture among drivers and other road users, educate them on the significance of adhering to traffic regulations and instructions, and inform them of the risks involved in the event of non-compliance with them.

Captain Al Shaiba stated that the campaign includes publishing its awareness messages in three different languages through the Sharjah Police's various social networking sites, as well as delivering a number of traffic lectures .

The director of Sharjah Police's Awareness and Information Branch urged motorists and other road users to follow all traffic laws and regulations and drive at the posted speeds

