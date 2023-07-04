Open Menu

Sharjah Police Launches 36th 'Police Friends' Course

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2023) The Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC) announced the start of the “Police Friends" summer course, in its 36th edition for the year 2023, in Sharjah for females and males, and the central and eastern regions for males only.

It will last for four weeks, starting from July 10, until August 3, where registration is done electronically via the registration link available on the SPGC website www.shjpolice.gov.ae

The Sharjah Police stated that the summer programme, organised annually in cooperation with the Sharjah Police Science academy, reflects its keenness to advance social responsibility, which builds a generation that possesses a sense of security and an awareness of the national values.

The programme also aims to provide military and physical skills, through the sports programmes and educational activities included in the course, which establishes the role of the police as a community institution capable of exercising its role, along with the family and educational institutions, in shaping youth behaviour and instilling and strengthening positive values.

