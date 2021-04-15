UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Police Launches ‘Complete Your Transaction From Your Vehicle’ Service

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:15 AM

Sharjah Police launches ‘Complete Your Transaction from Your Vehicle’ service

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Police, in cooperation with TASJEEL, launched the "Complete Your Transaction from Your Vehicle", a new service that is added to the rest of the various services it provides to its customers in TASJEEL.

The new service is part of SM’s constant endeavour to facilitate the customer's transactions as part of the precautionary and preventive measures in place to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

Lt. Col. Khaled Mohammed Al Kai, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, affirmed that Sharjah Police seeks to enhance customer’s satisfaction and happiness, by adding more quality to the services provided according to the best standards, in order to save customers’ time and effort, and in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at enhancing customer’s satisfaction and upgrading the services delivered.

Lt. Col. Al Kai, explained that the new service enables the customer to license his car without the need to get off his vehicle or wait at the waiting lounge.

He added that the new service contributes to the work efficiency and speed especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that the new service entered the trial phase since the end of last February, during which 3,000 transactions had been completed.

