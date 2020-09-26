Sharjah Police launches programme to reduce traffic points

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) Brig. General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director- General of Central Operations, Sharjah Police, in cooperation with their strategic partner, the Sharjah Driving Institute, launched the electronic implementation of the Traffic Points Reduction Programme on the Sharjah Police website.

Brigadier Al Naour indicated that the implementation of the Traffic Points Reduction Programme, which was launched on the Sharjah Police website, consists of lectures that are given "remotely" to facilitate procedures and cut time and effort for auditors, to reduce traffic points on the driving licence, by re-qualifying them and giving them more knowledge about the rules and regulation of roads in the UAE.

He stressed the continuity of the Sharjah Police's efforts to develop its electronic services and make the most of the outputs of modern technology, to make roads safer and achieving the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users.