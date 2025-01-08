Sharjah Police Launches Remote Vehicle Renewal Service
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Police (SP), in partnership with Rafid Automotive Solutions, has introduced a groundbreaking initiative to facilitate the remote renewal and inspection of vehicles through a smart app.
Sharjah Police has designed this innovative service to streamline the technical inspection and renewal process, resulting in time savings and enhanced service quality for users.
The initiative focuses on private vehicles bearing Sharjah plates, as long as they are less than 8 years old and have undergone their last technical inspection within the last 18 months.
With the Rafid app, users can utilise the "Remote Inspection" feature, complete a series of steps, and upload clear photos of their vehicles, confirming they are free from accident damage and removing the necessity of visiting conventional inspection centres.
Colonel Khalid Mohammed Al Kai, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licencing Department at Sharjah Police, emphasised that this service is in line with the emirate's digital transformation efforts, which seek to enhance the quality of life by providing efficient and prompt government services.
Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, CEO of Rafid, stated that this initiative demonstrates the company’s dedication to delivering innovative, contemporary solutions, representing a notable advancement in improving the vehicle sector and providing quicker, more convenient services to the community.
