Sharjah Police Organise Media Briefing On Sharjah Abbco Tower Fire

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:45 AM

Sharjah Police organise media briefing on Sharjah Abbco Tower fire

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Media and Public Relations Department at Sharjah Police, SP, organised a media briefing on the Sharjah Abbco Tower fire, via video communication.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed sincere appreciation and gratitude to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the directives to provide housing for all residents of the tower until it is maintained and ready.

During the meeting, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to all parties that participated in controlling the fire, and to those who followed-up after the teams completed the firefighting process. The Major General added that all the residents of the tower have adequate housing, with comprehensive support, that include medical checks to ensure their safety and health.

The media briefing was attended by top official and dignitaries.

