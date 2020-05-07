Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, witnessed the fourth Annual Media Forum of the General Command of Sharjah Police, which was organised by Media and Public Relations Department via video conference.

At the beginning of the forum, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi in his speech thanked media in light of the exceptional circumstances experienced by the state and all countries of the world, based on their active role in supporting the efforts made, responding to the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the General Command works in partnership with all police leaders of the Ministry of Interior, in order to establish security and maintain services in all criminal, traffic and social aspects, stressing that it is able to control very significantly the situation.

He went on to say that there is a joint inspection committee on labour housing between the Central Operations Department and the tasks of the General Command of the Sharjah Police and some entities, and its role is to survey industrial and commercial areas in general, and to secure all labour needs in the mentioned areas in cooperation with the relevant institutions.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, stated that the Inspection Committee has a supervisory role over labour accommodations to ensure compliance with regulations and laws, and calls on them to comply with health requirements, in addition to its humanitarian role in supporting their needs, and communicating their problems to the competent authorities.

Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, indicated that so far 31 houses have been examined during operations carried out by 216 officers, in addition, 97,645 workers were examined among the workers' accommodations in the Al Sajaa and Industrial areas.

He indicated that there is a significant decrease in traffic accidents leading to death in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. 49 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in Q1, 2019; and currently, 14 deaths were reported in the same period this year.

Brigadier General Ahmed Al Serkal, Acting Director-General of Police Operations, confirmed that there is a noticeable decline in criminal cases in general, and disturbing crimes decreased by 37%. Criminal laboratory dealt with 5,113 cases during the first four months of 2019, compared to the same period of the current year 2020, which amounted to 3,750 cases, in addition to a noticeable decrease in theft crimes as well.

Brigadier General Aref bin Hudayb, Director of Media and Public Relations, that there is a partnership with Sharjah Government Media Bureau to monitor all rumours and focus heavily on social media.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi indicated that the percentage of commitment to directives among members of society ranges between 97 percent and 98 percent of the daily average, which was monitored during the period of National Disinfection Programme.

According to Brigadier Al Naour 3,901 violations were committed during the disinfection campaign, 2,176 were related to leaving the homes for unnecessary or non-working reasons, and 1,725 violations were concerning to exceeding the number of passengers allowed in one car.