Sharjah Police organises Innovation Lab event with strategic partners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) The Strategy and Performance Development Department of the Sharjah Police has organised the Innovation Lab event at the Officers Club headquarters.

This came in cooperation with the Criminal Investigation Department, along with strategic partners from Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Municipality, Emirates Auction Company, and Al Arabia Company.

The event witnessed the presence of Colonel Tariq Al Midfa, Director of Strategy and Performance Development, Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, and a number of specialised officers in Sharjah Police, along with the attendance of representatives of the participating parties.

During the event, a set of innovative ideas were discussed to develop the processes of security work at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah, with the aim of reaching the best practices applied globally in the field.

Colonel Al Midfa thanked the participants from the strategic partners for their role in supporting efforts aimed at achieving and strengthening community security, their support for Sharjah Police initiatives, and their active contributions to the previous achievements.

The Director of the Strategy and Performance Development Department of Sharjah Police emphasised the importance of establishing innovative laboratories, due to their role in presenting a set of opinions and meaningful proposals that contribute to the emergence of many creative and innovative ideas to enhance the security and safety of society.