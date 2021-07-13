UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Police Receives WHO Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) Brigadier Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Deputy Director-General of Resources and Support Services at the Sharjah Police General Command, received a delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the Sharjah Police Science academy.

The delegation, headed by Dr. Samar Al Fiqi, presented the WHO’s emergency preparedness and response standards, to complete the evaluation process of the Healthy Cities Programme.

The visit also witnessed the presence of the standards team, represented by Colonel Youssef Al Harmoudi, Lt. Colonel Hamad bin Qasmol, Lt. Colonel Muhammad Al Shamsi, Lt. Colonel Imad Al Morshedy, and its other members.

Brigadier Abdullah bin Nassar highlighted the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to adopt the standards issued by the WHO, in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting also witnessed a presentation on the various security, social, humanitarian and health efforts of the Sharjah Police since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, represented by the work of the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team headed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police.

Brigadier Abdullah bin Nassar highlighted the key national role of the Executive Committee in expanding the scope of health services in Sharjah, as well as in linking government entities and the WHO, noting the keenness to make Sharjah a global model of healthy cities.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the delegation was briefed on the mechanisms, skills and methods used by the police to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The delegation’s members thanked Brigadier Abdullah bin Nassar for the warm reception and hospitality, expressing their admiration for the local preparedness and response plan, which was drafted by the Sharjah Police.

