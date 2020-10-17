UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Police Records Over 21,000 Violations Against COVID-19 Precautions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations against COVID-19 precautions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) The Labour Accommodation Inspection Committee of the Sharjah Police, SP, recorded more than 21,000 violations against COVID-19 precautionary measures during its inspection campaigns at labour accommodations in various areas of the emirate of Sharjah.

Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Central Operations in the Sharjah Police, and Chairman of the Executive Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in the emirate, noted that the inspection teams have recorded 21,959 violations between 20th May and 1st October.

He added that 6,959 violations were reported from the industrial areas.

Brig. Gen. Naour revealed the efforts of the field teams during this period where 170,089 awareness leaflets were distributed by the police in multiple languages to preserve the safety and health of community members and prevent them from spreading the virus.

He urged community members to cooperate with the competent authorities who were aiming to curb the spread of this pandemic, by promptly reporting any violations of the precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Police Sharjah May October From Labour

Recent Stories

Saim Ayub’s all-round performance inspires Sindh ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 pandemic exposes the fragility of our foo ..

45 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrated the 8t ..

57 minutes ago

Govt will take all possible measure to bring down ..

57 minutes ago

UAE discusses National Action Plan on Women, Peace ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan says she is going to record “Some i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.