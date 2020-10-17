Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations against COVID-19 precautions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) The Labour Accommodation Inspection Committee of the Sharjah Police, SP, recorded more than 21,000 violations against COVID-19 precautionary measures during its inspection campaigns at labour accommodations in various areas of the emirate of Sharjah.

Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Central Operations in the Sharjah Police, and Chairman of the Executive Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in the emirate, noted that the inspection teams have recorded 21,959 violations between 20th May and 1st October.

He added that 6,959 violations were reported from the industrial areas.

Brig. Gen. Naour revealed the efforts of the field teams during this period where 170,089 awareness leaflets were distributed by the police in multiple languages to preserve the safety and health of community members and prevent them from spreading the virus.

He urged community members to cooperate with the competent authorities who were aiming to curb the spread of this pandemic, by promptly reporting any violations of the precautionary measures.