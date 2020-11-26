Sharjah Police reduces traffic fines by 50% for 49 days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Based on the decision of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, and coinciding with the UAE’s celebrations of the 49th National Day, Sharjah Police General Command announced a 50 percent reduction in the value of traffic violations, starting from the 2 of December 2020, for a period of 49 days.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, maintained that according to the decision issued by SEC, to reduce the value of traffic violations by 50 percent, in line with the celebration of the 49th National Day of the United Arab Emirates, Sharjah Police General Command has taken all measures related to the implementation of the decision for a period of 49 days.

This includes all violations committed before the date of December 1, 2020, with the exception of major violations, cancellation of vehicle seizures, in addition to canceling traffic points resulting from all violations.

Major General Al Shamsi emphasised the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to support all the steps taken by the Sharjah government to provide all service facilities to the public, based on the comprehensive vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on reducing the financial burdens on community members. In addition to giving them the opportunity to settle their legal status and pay their violations according to the decision.