Sharjah Police Reopen Driving Schools After Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid holidays

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The General Command of Sharjah Police announced that the driving schools will reopen for training, testing, and licencing after the holiday of Eid Al Fitr, in accordance with the precautionary measures and procedures in force in the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Majid Mohammed Al Nuaymi, Deputy Director of Vehicles and Drivers Licencing Department noted that this step comes in line with the directions of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, to provide services to all Sharjah people.

He added that the department will be open to public after the Eid holidays with maximum capacity of 30 percent to ensure safety and health of staff and public.

Al Nuaymi confirmed that the department will be following all recommended measures by the authorities such and urged the public to adhere to all health precautionary measures as well.

