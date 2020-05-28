Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) The General Command of Sharjah Police has announced the opening of driving schools and licencing centre for training, testing, and licencing starting Wednesday, according to the precautionary measures and procedures in place to reduce the risk of the spread of the new coronavirus and to protect dealers and employees.

This comes as a result of the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to provide the services to the customers and enable them to complete their transactions easily in accordance with the best available standards in line with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior.

Lieutenant Colonel Majid Mohammed Al Nuaymi, Deputy Director of Vehicles and Drivers Licencing Department noted that this step comes according to the directives of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, and within the leadership’s continuous endeavour to provide its distinguished services to customers smoothly, indicating a commitment of 30 percent of the operational and absorptive capacity of institutes and service centers as determined by the competent authorities.