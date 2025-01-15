Sharjah Police Return Over AED32 Million To Rightful Owners In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 04:31 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Police General Command successfully recovered over AED32 million in 2024, through its "Reconciliation is Better" initiative. This effort aimed to resolve disputes and financial disagreements between parties without judicial intervention.
The initiative achieved reconciliation in 874 cases, highlighting its crucial role in fostering a cohesive environment founded on dialogue and mutual understanding.
The initiative successfully recovered a total of AED32,943,920 in 2024 through amicable settlements between the parties involved in disputes. This achievement highlights the Sharjah Police's commitment to delivering justice in innovative ways that foster cooperation and responsibility.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul, Deputy Director-General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, stated that the "Reconciliation is Better" initiative serves as a model for resolving disputes amicably outside of court.
He noted that the initiative aims to protect rights and strengthen relationships between the parties involved. Furthermore, it promotes constructive dialogue and seeks to achieve fair solutions, which may support stability and foster cooperation and harmony within the community.
The Brigadier stressed that the initiative showcases the Sharjah Police General Command's commitment to enhancing its social role. This initiative introduces innovative approaches aimed at strengthening family and community bonds.
