Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

SHARJAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) Colonel Youssef Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police (SP), revealed that the "Al Solh Khair" (Reconciliation is Good) initiative realised 12,798 reconciliations, out of 27,408 criminal reports in 2021, including 8,523 financial reports, and succeeded in returning almost AED 500 million to their owners, without the need to refer these cases to the courts.

This comes in order to achieve the objectives of the SP in line with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

Colonel bin Harmoul indicated that "Al Solh Khair" initiative, in its eleventh year, has achieved its objectives of protecting the rights of institutions and individuals, and enabling them to recover their rights amicably, without the need to refer financial cases to the courts.

He added that the initiative contributes to strengthening social cohesion, and maintaining positive social relations between the conflicting parties before referring them to the Public Prosecution.

A number of beneficiaries of the "Al Solh Khair" initiative expressed their happiness as they were able to recover their money in a friendly manner, without resorting to courts, praising the great role played by the SP in supporting and maintaining the stability of society.