Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) During its virtual meeting, Friday morning, the Executive Committee of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah reviewed its preparations to contain the expected depression in Sharjah and its affiliated cities.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Sarkal, Director General of Police Operations, several officers, strategic partners, and representatives of Federal and local authorities in Sharjah.

The meeting discussed the readiness of teams to maintain security during the period in which the country will be affected by the depression.

The committee directed the public to exercise caution and follow the instructions that guarantee their safety and the safety of others.

Several preventive measures that will be taken during the coming period to limit the repercussions of unstable weather conditions were pointed out during the meeting.

