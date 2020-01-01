UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Police, SDCA Hold Coordination Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) As part of the keenness of the Sharjah Police to communicate and cooperate with all bodies and institutions in Sharjah, Colonel Dr. Ali Abu Al Zoud, Deputy Director-General of Central Operations of Sharjah Police, has chaired a coordination meeting with the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, SDCA, at the Sharjah Police headquarters, in the presence of several officers.

The meeting discussed several aspects of cooperation and coordination between the Sharjah Police and the SDCA, where the attendees discussed the mechanism for implementing the decision of the General Civil Aviation Authority regarding the practice of light air sports, their risks, and the security controls that amateurs must follow during such sports.

The meeting also touched on the need to raise awareness about these controls, along with several other topics aimed at serving the community through various media outlets.

