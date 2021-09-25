UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Police, Strategic Partners Discuss Development Of Government Work

Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Sharjah Police (SP) discussed with a number of its strategic partners, the development of government work, and the decision of the Executive Council regarding the disposal of the abandoned funds left in the emirate, through the coordination and development of the work mechanism and ensuring to hand it over to the Sharjah Police Command.

Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, received Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ali bin Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, and Yousef Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and the accompanying delegations, in the presence of Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, general managers, and directors of relevant departments, in the leadership hall of the Police Officers Club.

At the beginning of the meeting, Major General Al-Shamsi welcomed the visiting delegations, stressing that these visits reflect the commitment of government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah, to cooperate and integrate possible efforts to improve various aspects of life, is aimed at achieving common goals in community service.

The attendees discussed a number of topics that contribute to the development of government work in the emirate.

The meeting reached a number of recommendations, including the development of joint programmes between the parties, contributing to the development of government work, in line with the public interest.

