Sharjah Police, TBHF enhance joint cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, received in his office Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), accompanied by several dignitaries.

Major General Saif Al Shamsi welcomed the attendees and hailed the Big Heart Foundation's significant societal role, stressing the significance of enhancing joint work aimed at consolidating the concept of humanitarian work.

He emphasised that, in light of the wise vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the TBHF makes tremendous humanitarian efforts and supports several international programmes that benefit health care, education, and other fields, lauding the follow-up of H.

H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF).

Mariam Al Hammadi expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation for the efforts made by the Sharjah Police General Command, lauding their continuous support for the Big Heart Foundation.