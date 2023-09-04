Open Menu

Sharjah Police, TBHF Enhance Joint Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Sharjah Police, TBHF enhance joint cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, received in his office Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), accompanied by several dignitaries.

Major General Saif Al Shamsi welcomed the attendees and hailed the Big Heart Foundation's significant societal role, stressing the significance of enhancing joint work aimed at consolidating the concept of humanitarian work.

He emphasised that, in light of the wise vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the TBHF makes tremendous humanitarian efforts and supports several international programmes that benefit health care, education, and other fields, lauding the follow-up of H.

H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF).

Mariam Al Hammadi expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation for the efforts made by the Sharjah Police General Command, lauding their continuous support for the Big Heart Foundation.

Related Topics

Police Education Sharjah Wife Family

Recent Stories

Oman to host 2nd round of Munshid Al Sharjah quali ..

Oman to host 2nd round of Munshid Al Sharjah qualifiers

4 minutes ago
 Kenya Spearheads Landmark Renewable Energy Initiat ..

Kenya Spearheads Landmark Renewable Energy Initiative at Africa Climate Summit

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Club celebrates karate and judo players in ..

Sharjah Club celebrates karate and judo players in UAE

19 minutes ago
 Automechanika Dubai 2023 see more than 1,800 exhib ..

Automechanika Dubai 2023 see more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 60 nations

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah prepares for campaigns of 2023 FNC’s ele ..

Sharjah prepares for campaigns of 2023 FNC’s elections

34 minutes ago
 UAEFA, TRENDS Research and Advisory sign MoU

UAEFA, TRENDS Research and Advisory sign MoU

34 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, ap ..

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves Optional System for End ..

1 hour ago
 RUWAD launches 1st Financial Technology Applicatio ..

RUWAD launches 1st Financial Technology Applications Programme

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 Non custom paid items worth Rs 671 million seized

Non custom paid items worth Rs 671 million seized

1 hour ago
 Minister directs to seal unregistered school over ..

Minister directs to seal unregistered school over Principal's indecent viral vid ..

1 hour ago
 LG minister directs SBCA to simplify procedures fo ..

LG minister directs SBCA to simplify procedures for facilitating citizens

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East