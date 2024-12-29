Sharjah Police Unveils Traffic Security Plan For 2025
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC), represented by the General Department of Operations and Security Support, revealed its full readiness to welcome the new year 2025 through a comprehensive traffic security plan to enhance the quality of life and achieve the highest levels of security and safety in the emirate.
Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Operations and Security Support, explained that the security plan includes intensifying security and traffic patrols in all areas of the emirate, with a focus on vital sites like in major events and celebrations and launching fireworks (Al Heera Corniche, Al Buhaira Corniche, and Khorfakkan Corniche), public facilities, and monitoring the passage of vehicles on external roads.
He stressed that Sharjah Police will harness all its resources and the latest smart technologies to support traffic security operations, including advanced monitoring and communication systems to enhance the efficiency of rapid response to emergencies around the clock, in addition to close coordination with strategic partners, including Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and Rafid Vehicle Solutions Company.
Brigadier General Dr. Al Naour called on the public to cooperate with the security personnel at the celebration sites and follow their directions and traffic instructions to preserve their safety and avoid congestion.
He stressed the readiness of all teams to receive complaints and reports on (999) for emergency reports, and (901) for non-emergency reports.
