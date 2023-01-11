UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Police Warns Against Online Insults, Defamation On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defamation on social media

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) The Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police (SP) warned members of the public against misusing social networking sites, by going against public morals or behaviours that affect others and lead to defamation through abusive expressions, such as insults, which harm and damage a person's reputation, honour and social status.

Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zawd, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police (SP), pointed out the need for community members to interact positively and correctly through social networking sites.

He highlighted the fact that the Sharjah Police takes strict measures against people abusing others in any way. During the past year, the Criminal Investigation Department dealt with 85 insult reports and six defamation reports using information technology, taking all legal measures against these reports.

He clarified that, according to Article 43 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, any person who insults others or ascribes to them an incident that would make them subject to punishment or contempt by others, using an information network, information technology means or an information system, shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED250,000 and not more than AED500,000, or one of these two penalties.

He called on members of the public to properly use social networking sites and not to use social media platforms to offend others or make offensive comments.

