Sharjah Police's FLD Obtains The IP On Standards In The Weapons And Machinery Unit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Colonel Engineer Adel Ahmed Al Mazmi, Acting Head of the Forensic Laboratory Department at Sharjah Police, revealed that the Forensic Laboratory Department (FLD) obtained the Intellectual Property (IP) on the manual of standards for administrative and technical work in the Weapons and Machinery Unit, namely, in the field of handling security and criminal cases.

Standards will contribute to improving the level and quality of work, and the accuracy and efficiency of technical reports, in the field of forensic evidence.

Al Mazmi said that such achievement is an addition to the series of local and international achievements made by Sharjah Police, and adding value to what the Forensic Laboratory Department.

Colonel Al Mazmi added that the FLD seeks to provide successive achievements, through the staff continuous efforts to develop work performance, raise the department’s efficiency, using the latest scientific and technical methods. He noted that the Department invests in all human capabilities, advanced devices and equipment.

Al Mazmi concluded that the Department aims to achieve the leadership’s goals in line with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing security and safety.

