SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired on Monday a meeting of the Fifth Supreme Command Committee for the year 2023, at the Art For All Centre- Falaj.

The meeting was attended by the Directors General and members of the Permanent Supreme Committee.

The meeting reviewed a number of the points on its agenda and provided the most significant recommendations that improve the effectiveness of the security system and the standard of living in UAE society. The construction of the operations room and taking appropriate safety and security measures regarding delivery bikes were two of the highlights.

The meeting also addressed proposals related to the financial management policy in Sharjah Police, aimed at achieving financial sustainability and stability, contributing in enhancing the quality of life.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi praised the efforts of the committee members, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in enhancing security and safety. He called for the adoption of the best global practices to achieve the highest levels of security stability, which contributes to supporting the comprehensive work system in various police sectors.