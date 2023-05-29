UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Police's Supreme Command Committee Reviews Plans To Enhance Security Performance

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Sharjah Police&#039;s Supreme Command Committee reviews plans to enhance security performance

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired on Monday a meeting of the Fifth Supreme Command Committee for the year 2023, at the Art For All Centre- Falaj.

The meeting was attended by the Directors General and members of the Permanent Supreme Committee.

The meeting reviewed a number of the points on its agenda and provided the most significant recommendations that improve the effectiveness of the security system and the standard of living in UAE society. The construction of the operations room and taking appropriate safety and security measures regarding delivery bikes were two of the highlights.

The meeting also addressed proposals related to the financial management policy in Sharjah Police, aimed at achieving financial sustainability and stability, contributing in enhancing the quality of life.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi praised the efforts of the committee members, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in enhancing security and safety. He called for the adoption of the best global practices to achieve the highest levels of security stability, which contributes to supporting the comprehensive work system in various police sectors.

Related Topics

Police UAE Sharjah All Best

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the Al-Futtaim Group’s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the Al-Futtaim Group’s headquarters

14 seconds ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chief Executive of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chief Executive of Moorfields Eye Hospital

22 seconds ago
 Second edition of Electric Vehicles Innovation Sum ..

Second edition of Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit launched in Abu Dhabi

38 seconds ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose W ..

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on his first anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility o ..

Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility of Venezuela Joining BRICS

15 minutes ago
 'Misogynist Imran Khan's narrative of victimhood' ..

'Misogynist Imran Khan's narrative of victimhood' bound to fail: Marriyum

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.