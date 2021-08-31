Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive Omani brothers coming from emirate’s land ports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) SHARJAH, 31st August 2021 (WAM) - The Organizational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah announced its readiness to open the land ports between the UAE and Oman, which is set to take effect in September first.

The committee stressed that the crossing points and border points are well prepared to resume movement, whether in terms of the readiness of medical examination rooms, volunteers, operational cadres, and traffic regulation.

It also confirmed the application of the protocols for entry procedures to the country and medical protocols, where passengers must present a negative result for a PCR test valid for a period not exceeding 48 hours under a certified report from one of the approved health centers in Oman.

This came during the coordination meeting that was held recently at Khatmat Milaha Border in Kalba, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs, Chairman of the Committee, Brigadier General Faraj Mubarak Al Shamsi, Commander of the Border Guard Group Command in the General Command of the Armed Forces, and Brigadier Younis Al Hajri, Director of the Ports and Airports Police Department at Sharjah Police.

Also attending were Colonel Dr. Omar Al Owais, Director of the Ports Passports Department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah, Colonel Ibrahim Saif Al Zaabi, Commander of the Northern Sector Command of the Border Guard Group, Lt. Colonel Hamad Saif Al Mazrouei, Director of the Passport Control Center at Khatm Milaha Port, and Lt. Colonel Waleed Muhammad Al Nehm, Head of the External Areas Ports Section at Sharjah Police, and a number of officers.

While welcoming the attendees, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi hailed the efforts being made by all members of the representatives of the concerned official authorities to receive the Omani brothers and welcome them in a manner befitting their stature.

The meeting comes as part of the committee's keenness to follow up on all preparations to open the land ports at the Khatm Milaha port for travelers and ways to facilitate the smooth flow of commercial traffic and the transit of travelers between the land ports of the UAE and its counterpart in sisterly Oman.

Al Raisi added: "It was emphasized that all health procedures and measures will be implemented. Also, the use of EDE scanning technology has been approved, which is a technology that scans the person and gives him the result within three seconds."

Passengers are required to download and use the Al Hosn application, he noted, adding: "Random samples will also be selected from the arrivals to conduct a PCR test. An additional test is required on day four for those staying four days or more, and on day eight for those staying eight days or more. Foreigners and their escorts will be allowed to enter if there is a prior visit visa, which can be obtained electronically.

Al Raisi indicated that the preparations at Dibba Al-Hisn port are in full swing to receive and organize the passage of more than 260 male and female students from Oman who receive their education in state schools and universities.

This runs according to a special protocol that the committee worked on in coordination with the competent authorities in Musandam Governorate in Oman and the partners at the Dibba Al-Hisn port, he noted.

Al Raisi hinted that there is a tendency to reopen the eastern border port in Dibba Al-Hisn (Corniche) to alleviate pressure on the western port.

The port will be initially dedicated to serving students and later it will be fully equipped in terms of medical equipment and cadres to be fully opened in the near future, he said in conclusion.