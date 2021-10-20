Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, technology upgrade

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee recently held its tenth periodic meeting of the year 2021 at Al Madam border crossing point. The discussions revolved around topics related to the development of workflow and the improvement of the general performance of all ports of the Emirate.

The meeting also reviewed the latest observations and proposals received from the strategic partners of the committee, aimed at developing infrastructure, upgrading technologies, and enhancing the quality of services, security requirements and coordination mechanisms at the ports and border points in Sharjah.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs, Chairman of the Committee, welcomed the representatives of the strategic partners and members of the Committee, lauding the relentless efforts of the Sharjah Government to improve the performance of the ports and border points and the rigorous follow-up to improve the quality of services provided.

Al Raisi pointed out that the committee aims to strengthen mechanisms of cooperation and coordination between the competent authorities operating at the ports and border points and ensure the activation of security, customs and preventive controls and procedures.

In addition to checking out messages received from the competent authorities, the meeting reviewed the resolutions and circulars received from the head of the committee with regard to adding a member to the executive team and approving the entry forms for trucks from the Khatm Milaha port.

The efficiency and readiness of the infrastructure at Al Madam border crossing point, as well as the preparedness of authorities and the availability of basic requirements were also reviewed.

In the same context, the committee conducted a field tour of the port to develop a comprehensive vision for the advancement of its performance and ensure that all facilities are provided for the entry of goods and individuals according to the highest international standards.