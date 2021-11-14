Sharjah Ports, Ministry of Energy discuss joint work

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority at Khatam Milaha border crossing in Kalba city recently received a delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by Sharif Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Energy, and representatives of national oil companies, at the Khatam Milaha border port in Kalba.

The visit seeks to discuss the mechanisms of the entry of petroleum derivatives and a number of restricted goods through the ports of the Emirate of Sharjah, and to work to strengthen the effective partnership between the two sides to achieve the strategic directions of the UAE during the next fifty years.

The delegation was received by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs, Chairman of the Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah, and Lt. Colonel Hamad Saif Al Mazrouei, Director of the Passport Control Centre at Khatm Milaha Port, in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Interior; Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology; and the Ministry of industry and Advanced Technology.

The two sides affirmed the importance of promoting the partnership and the achievement of integration, in order to strengthen the frameworks of coordination and cooperation and the development of bilateral relations, based on the keenness of the two parties to ensure constructively implementing the common strategic goals.

Sharif Al Olama expressed his pleasure with this visit and the warm reception, stressing the ministry's keenness to enhance cooperation and coordination with the Authority and all parties participating in the meeting, who are contributing to enhancing the development of the joint work system.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi welcomed the delegation of the Ministry, stressing that this meeting comes within the framework of enhancing mutual coordination between the Authority and the Ministry, which would consolidate joint cooperation that serves the community and embodies the effective partnership, in order to improve the performance of the ports and border points in the Emirate of Sharjah, in line with the aspirations of the community and the wise leadership, contributing to enhancing the development of the movement of trade and ensuring its sustainability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two parties stressed the importance of expanding future cooperation, in line with the objectives of the Federal and local governments, emphasising the importance of such future meetings in strengthening the success of the work system.