Sharjah presents Emirati literary works translated into Korean at Seoul International Book Fair 2023

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) As part of its Guest of Honour programme at the ongoing 65th Seoul International Book Fair, Sharjah has unveiled a distinguished array of Emirati literary and research publications translated into Korean.

These works offer readers a fascinating glimpse into the emirate's cultural and literary gems, serving as a testament to the diversity and richness of its vibrant heritage.

These translated collections and individual titles encompass an impressive range of poetry collections, heritage research studies, and novels penned by a handpicked selection of talented Emirati writers and authors. The goal is to foster cultural communication with the Republic of Korea and showcase the literary synergies between the two civilisations.

The Korean audience, captivated by Sharjah's dedicated efforts to promote and translate literary masterpieces celebrating the region's rich heritage, has demonstrated a deep appreciation for these extraordinary endeavours.

The autobiographical book, “Sard Al That” (My Early Life), authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, was also presented at the book fair, translated to Korean and published by Al Qasimi Publications. This enthralling book recounts the life story of Sharjah's visionary ruler, shedding light on the historical events he witnessed, stretching from his early years to the 1970s. Offering an engaging and enlightening journey, the book acquaints Korean readers with the reality of Emirati, Gulf, and Arab cultures, unveiling the twists, challenges, and remarkable achievements that have shaped Sharjah and the broader region.

The Sharjah Book Authority has also presented an impressive selection of publications translated into Korean at the book fair, as part of its efforts to present the thriving literary movement in the UAE. Each illuminating Emirati literature's captivating diversity and creativity, the titles span an extensive range, encompassing research studies, beautiful short story collections, and inspiring poetry anthologies. Noteworthy titles include, “Zenat wa Azyaa Al Mar'a Fe Dawlat Al Emarat Al Arabiya Al Motahedah” by Sheikha Al Jabri, which translates to “The Adornment and Clothing of Women in the United Arab Emirates” and offers a deep exploration of the rich heritage and popular culture surrounding Emirati women. Another stand-out title is “Men Haya Ela Haya” by Hazzaa Abu Al Rish, which translates to “From Life to Life” and offers a literary perspective, dissecting facets of the Sharjah Ruler's extraordinary life.

The collection also boasts contemporary stories and expressive poetry penned by esteemed Emirati writers, including “Mad wa Jazr” (Ebb and Flow) by Badiaa Al Hashemi; “Ya Haet Al Mahki” (Oh Wall of Tales) by Asmaa Al Hammadi; “Al Tareeq al lati Takhothoni” (The Road That Takes Me) by Khawla Al Maalla; “Ghaima Mostamala” (Used Cloud) by Najat Al Thahiri, and “Thawat” (Selves) by Zainab Al Yassi.