Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training to school pupils

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Press Club, SPC, a subsidiary of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, on Monday, launched a media education and training programme titled, "Ithmaar", for students aged 10 to 17 to introduce them to the concept of journalism and the media at a young age.

The SPC is hosting Ithmaar in partnership with CNN Arabic, and will continue throughout the month of July.

Asma Al Juwaid, Manager of the SPC, said that a number of schools have evinced keen interest in the SPC-CNN training initiative and sent in requests for training their students. Successful candidates for training were selected after a careful screening and interviews that involved gauging both the extent of their interest, as well as their personal aptitude, she added.

The seven-day training programme features both theoretical and practical training targeting 25 students.

Participants will learn about the basic principles of media education and journalism, the various types of media, how to create authentic media content, the types of media, and, above all, how to distinguish between correct or authentic and false news.

They will also be trained in mobile journalism, radio and television skills, photography, presentation and interview techniques, infographics and their use in press material etc.

In addition, students will be trained in publishing skills through social media, and how to create effective content.

The theoretical part of the programme is being conducted at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, Sheraa, and includes field visits to top media organisations and outlets in the country, including the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Gulf News, CNN Arabic, and Majid, the children's television channel.

Students participating in the Ithmaar programme will benefit from an exceptional membership at the SPC, as well as training certificates. A mini media club will also be launched in schools participating in the programme, said Al Juwaid, adding that the Ithmaar initiative is founded upon a comprehensive training and awareness plan to build future media cadres capable of supporting the nation’s march towards progress and development.

The SPC operates under the umbrella of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau to serve the media sector and its employees by organising a number of specialised events and programmes throughout the year, while ensuring constructive cooperation with the leading stakeholders in the sector.